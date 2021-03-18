Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $1.15 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 163.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00632438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

