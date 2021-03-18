OpGen (OPGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

