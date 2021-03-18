OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $503.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $499.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

