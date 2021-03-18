OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 5,124,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,179,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

