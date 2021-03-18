Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $472.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

