Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

