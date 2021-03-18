Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

