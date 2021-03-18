Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OPCH stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

