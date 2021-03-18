Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley Sells 100,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.