Oraichain Token (ORAI) Achieves Market Cap of $36.96 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $36.96 million and $1.24 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token token can currently be purchased for $39.25 or 0.00067632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00061376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00134952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00640582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00075637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,774 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

