Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 18,790 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,790 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $534,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40.

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 246,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,007. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

