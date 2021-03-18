Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $230.43 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $230.43 million and $57.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

