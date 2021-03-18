Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $9,961.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.82 or 0.00455305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00061832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00139273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00643443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,268,060 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

