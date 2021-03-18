Origin Protocol (OGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.36 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $253.73 million and approximately $79.36 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00632438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,680,280 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.