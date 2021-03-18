Origin Sport (ORS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,675.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $132,675.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.