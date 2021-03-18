Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $20.43

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $20.43 or 0.00034939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $421.97 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,650,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.