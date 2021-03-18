ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.81

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.81 and last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ORIX alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,633,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.