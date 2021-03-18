ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.81

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.81 and last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.
IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About ORIX (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.
