Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,670,201 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.46.

About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

