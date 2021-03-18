Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.97

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.97 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 19.91 ($0.26). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 859,769 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.74. The firm has a market cap of £38.37 million and a P/E ratio of -34.17.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

