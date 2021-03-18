Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), but opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.28), with a volume of 755,410 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.15 million and a PE ratio of -34.17.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 10,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

