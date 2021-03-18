OST Price Up 11% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, OST has traded up 11% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $23.02 million and $3.16 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00635476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033941 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

