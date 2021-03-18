OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM remained flat at $$41.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217. The firm has a market cap of $491.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

