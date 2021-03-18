OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM remained flat at $$41.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217. The firm has a market cap of $491.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
