Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

