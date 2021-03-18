Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,258 shares during the period. Outfront Media makes up approximately 2.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Outfront Media worth $61,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 4,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,889. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

