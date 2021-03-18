Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.27. 3,732,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,475,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,659,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

