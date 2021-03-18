OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Reaches $2.70 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $56.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00077449 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002683 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

