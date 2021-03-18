Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $91.60 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 69% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $91.60 million and $715,367.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,202.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.21 or 0.03096407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00348885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.18 or 0.00921612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.85 or 0.00407058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.78 or 0.00356248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00250361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,330,716 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.