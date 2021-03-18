Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

