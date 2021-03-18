Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

