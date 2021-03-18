Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.81

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

