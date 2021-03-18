Pactiv Evergreen’s (PTVE) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

