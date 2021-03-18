PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of PAE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PAE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

