PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

PD traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 120,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,659 shares of company stock worth $14,574,017. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

