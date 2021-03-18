PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Down 8.1%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.56. 3,924,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 1,479,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $5,773,689.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,887,528 shares in the company, valued at $130,574,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,659 shares of company stock valued at $14,574,017 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after buying an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after buying an additional 607,667 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after buying an additional 598,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after buying an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

