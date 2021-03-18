PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 6.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.08. 4,557,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,230,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.