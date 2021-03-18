Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

PLTR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 956,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,119,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

