Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

