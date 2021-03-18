Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,823 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.