Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Down 5.7%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $316.23 and last traded at $317.55. Approximately 2,163,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,197,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

