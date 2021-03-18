Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 862.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Pampa Energía worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 97,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

