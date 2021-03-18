Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 862.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Pampa Energía worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 97,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,168. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

