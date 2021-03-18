Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 2.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.42 and last traded at C$41.91. Approximately 424,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 570,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.82.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “na” rating and a C$49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

