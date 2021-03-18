Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,660.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 1848251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.40 ($0.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £205.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.63.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

