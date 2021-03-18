Pantos Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $4.40 million and $109,339.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00452733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00134038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00636270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00076343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars.

