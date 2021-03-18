Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $301,076.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $301,076.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051959 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,963,578 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

