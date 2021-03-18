ParallelCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $232,722.35 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $232,722.35 and approximately $25,652.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.00347110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

