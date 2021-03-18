Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.53

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 99976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after buying an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,662,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

