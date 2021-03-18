Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.69

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 14775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,500,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.