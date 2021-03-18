PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKCOY remained flat at $$21.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. PARK24 has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $22.43.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

