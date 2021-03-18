PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

PKCOY remained flat at $$21.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385. PARK24 has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

